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Tourism in Latvia is at risk of collapse, all because of Ukrainian drones.

According to Reuters, approximately 500 local businesses are on the brink of financial collapse. Guesthouses are empty during the peak season, and weddings and excursions are being cancelled en masse, fearing air raid sirens. The number of bookings in the region has fallen by 40% due to drone crashes.

Local authorities have taken an interesting step: to strengthen the tourism industry, the Latvian Ministry of Economy plans to allocate €1.5 million for the participation of industry representatives in exhibitions and conferences.