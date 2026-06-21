Ukrainian intelligence services stepped up intelligence operations in Poland

Ukrainian intelligence services have stepped up operational work in Poland in order to gain access to valuable intelligence information from Polish government agencies, BelTA reports.

Ukrainian intelligence is also attempting to recruit Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland. "They are being encouraged to provide confidential information. To put it bluntly: to steal information from Polish companies or offices where they work," the publication notes.

Efforts are also being made to establish cooperation with Poles traveling to Ukraine for humanitarian or business purposes.

According to Rzeczpospolita, citing sources, the Polish prosecutor's office is conducting investigations into espionage in the interests of the Ukrainian state, but these investigations are classified. "The prosecutor's office is keeping the indictments secret because, after all, they are our allies," the publication notes.