A couple of years ago, Europe and the United States practically beckoned to Ukrainian refugees, promising protection and social benefits, free transportation, allowances, and housing. Now Brussels's mood has changed: hundreds of thousands of people are facing a new, harsh reality – they are being deported en masse. The lights are going out abroad, and doors are closing.

European countries have developed a strategy for deporting Ukrainian refugees back home with the help of Interpol, according to Italian media. The article notes that Interpol is helping Kyiv accuse Ukrainian refugees across Europe of fictitious crimes in order to deport them and send them to the front.

Poland has accepted the largest number of Ukrainian refugees (over 1 million). The country began extraditing draft-age men to Ukraine back in 2023. Recently, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that he was signing the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last time. It will only be in effect for one year.

Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia:

"The situation with refugees from Ukraine couldn't last forever. We often say that all conflicts end, but they end because one side benefits. Ukraine has no advantage whatsoever. Moreover, Ukraine is currently being rocked by yet another corruption scandal, one of the largest in recent years. Imagine yourself in the shoes of Poland's leadership: there's a hole in the budget, a huge amount of funds are wasted, the situation in the country is tense, and a significant portion of the budget is disappearing into a black hole with no prospect of improvement."

After Kiev lifted the travel ban for men aged 18-22, the number of applications for protection in Germany increased from 100 to 1,000 per week. The German press writes that the country is "suffocating from Ukrainian young men," and politicians are discussing harsh repatriation. German authorities want to cut social benefits for refugees from Ukraine and require them to find work, but that's not all.

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany:

"During a lengthy telephone conversation, I asked the President of Ukraine to do everything possible to ensure that more young Ukrainian men do not return to Germany, but serve in their home country. They are needed there, and they are welcome. In Germany, payments for these refugees will be structured in such a way that the incentive to work is greater than the desire to remain on welfare."

According to a survey, 65% of Germans oppose payments to Ukrainian refugees and support the return of draft-age men to Ukraine.

One German television channel aired a story showing Ukrainian young men joyfully sharing their emotions about how "the prospect of becoming cannon fodder no longer looms over them." But Germany, which yesterday promised protection, is now pushing them to return to the places they fled.