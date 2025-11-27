Ukrainians Lose Confidence in Country's Direction and Outraged by Corruption

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c236396-a12e-49b9-aea6-16aeadd16a58/conversions/1e0253db-2b81-4523-8bb7-b7d72aec73ad-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c236396-a12e-49b9-aea6-16aeadd16a58/conversions/1e0253db-2b81-4523-8bb7-b7d72aec73ad-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c236396-a12e-49b9-aea6-16aeadd16a58/conversions/1e0253db-2b81-4523-8bb7-b7d72aec73ad-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c236396-a12e-49b9-aea6-16aeadd16a58/conversions/1e0253db-2b81-4523-8bb7-b7d72aec73ad-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ukraine is moving in the wrong direction, according to the majority of its citizens. The key reason is the rise of corruption.

According to recent data from Sociopolis, only about a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with current course of events, while almost 80% note an increase in corruption in recent years.