3.72 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Ukrainians Lose Confidence in Country's Direction and Outraged by Corruption
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine is moving in the wrong direction, according to the majority of its citizens. The key reason is the rise of corruption.
According to recent data from Sociopolis, only about a quarter of Ukrainians are satisfied with current course of events, while almost 80% note an increase in corruption in recent years.
The atmosphere of disappointment is deepening amid high-profile cases by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. The overwhelming majority consider the investigations well-founded, confirming the existence of corrupt schemes.