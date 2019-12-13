3.40 RUB
Ukrainian police take monks of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra hostages
After the unlawful seizure of the buildings of the canonical UOC also the ministers were locked up in it indefinitely.
It turns out that the Ukrainian authorities found it easier to seal the premises with live people inside than to detain or expel the staunch ministers by force. Believers are resisting the Kiev regime in every way they can. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia called the situation around the Kiev Cave Monastery a monstrous act.
