The Ukrainian wheat is used to feed animals. Exxpress columnist Michael Koch writes that the European Union fought so hard to create a corridor for the supply of Ukrainian grain by sea, all so that the poorest countries would not face starvation. But in fact all this is modern European empty talk. Wheat was mostly shipped to Spain, where it was used as fodder for pig farming. According to the author, Spain paid more money to Kiev, which is why Ukraine shipped the grain there and not to the poorest countries, where they fight hunger every day.