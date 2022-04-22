Ukrainian subversives intend to blow up Russian humanitarian convoy

Using a humanitarian convoy as a means of terror. The FSB revealed the plans of the Ukrainian subversives. They were going to blow up a Russian humanitarian convoy. During the search, they found three grenade launchers, several types of weapons and ammunition, more than a hundred grenades, radios, and a booby-trapped car. 8 kg of explosives was found in the bumper of the car. A criminal case on preparation of an act of international terrorism was initiated.