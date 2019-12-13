Ukrainian saboteurs take hostages in Bryansk Region - fighting going on

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated into the Klimovsk District of the Bryansk Region of Russia and split into two directions, Lubechane and Sushany, BelTA informs.

According to TASS, fighting between the Russian military and Ukrainian saboteurs is underway. In one of the villages of Bryansk Region saboteurs have taken local residents hostage, the exact number is unknown. It is noted that there are dead and wounded civilians.