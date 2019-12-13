3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ukrainian saboteurs take hostages in Bryansk Region - fighting going on
A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated into the Klimovsk District of the Bryansk Region of Russia and split into two directions, Lubechane and Sushany, BelTA informs.
According to TASS, fighting between the Russian military and Ukrainian saboteurs is underway. In one of the villages of Bryansk Region saboteurs have taken local residents hostage, the exact number is unknown. It is noted that there are dead and wounded civilians.
Also in the village of Lubechane, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group opened fire on a car, as a result of the attack there are dead and wounded people. In the village of Sushany, a residential house caught fire after a drone attack. The information was confirmed by the Governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, in his Telegram channel.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All