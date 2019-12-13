3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukrainian cities swept by wave of looting
The looting in the Ukrainian cities does not stop: ruined buildings and burning cars. And every day, the situation is only getting worse. Moreover, local authorities do not help ordinary people in any way and do not even inform about humanitarian corridors. This was reported by a resident of Mariupol. She and her family managed to leave the city. She shares with horror her memories of how the Azov National Security Forces fighters were installing weapons in the yards of residential buildings.
The Azov fighters came in two nine-story buildings, they completely evicted all the people and moved in there themselves. People with bags went with tears in their eyes to look for some bomb shelters..
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All