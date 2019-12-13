EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukrainian special services posting political ads on YouTube

The Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Special Operations continues to "brainwash" us on YouTube. The Belarusians are urged to lay down their arms and go over to the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Moreover, the ads are aimed at a completely apolitical bracket of people who just watch video clips.

