Ukrainian military complained about Polish military equipment
Polish self-propelled artillery units Krab turned out to be unsuitable for combat operations. This was reported by the Ukrainian military. They made public the materials of technical analysis of the machines. It turned out that they have problems with hydraulics, as well as malfunctions in the on-board computer: the laser warning systems malfunction and the electromagnetic sensors of the projectile delivery system fail.
There are other problems as well, including rapid wear and tear of component parts. At the same time, electronic diagnostics systems, spare components and technical instructions were not provided when these units were delivered. There are no repair capabilities for this equipment in Ukraine, so the AFU is forced to turn to manufacturers.
