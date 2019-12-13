Grenade launchers, bursting shells and whistling bullets. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled a hospital with patients from "Grads" while retreating from Volnovakha. Before that, Ukrainian troops fired grenade launchers at DNR fighters from the building and courtyard of the same hospital, shielding the patients as a human shield. The day before, Ukrainian neo-Nazis performed a looting raid on residential buildings in Mariupol. Under the threat of physical violence, they took away the last food, clothing, and valuables from civilians, and those who showed the slightest resistance were shot on the spot.



All attempts of the Russian Armed Forces through official Kiev to force the militants to let the convoy of buses pass behind the civilians were unsuccessful. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. Russia independently evacuated about 10 thousand people from Ukraine, LNR and DNR in 24 hours.



At the same time, according to Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to Zelensky office head, the Ukrainian-Russian talks continue uninterruptedly in a video format. Special working subgroups have been created for this purpose.



Donald Trump: There is still a way to end the tragedy in Ukraine



The former President of the United States said about the threat of a third world war. Donald Trump stressed that the situation around Ukraine could escalate into a global conflict because there is "no one to talk" to the Russian leadership in the White House.



The European Union will not intervene militarily in the situation in Ukraine, it will damage the Russian economy. This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.



