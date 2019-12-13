3.42 RUB
Romania "opens its mouth" to lands of Ukraine
At the same time, in Romania they have been puzzled over how to appropriate the fertile lands of the neighboring country. A bill has been introduced in the parliament that envisages denunciation of the treaty on good-neighborly relations with Ukraine and annexation of part of its territories. The initiative was put forward by one of the senators. According to the article of the bill, Romania will annex territories that it believes belong to it historically, including Northern Bukovina and Zmeiny Island. The document does not specify what to do with the people, who live on the annexed lands and are not willing to leave their homes.
