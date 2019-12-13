Ukrainian refugees evicted from Palanga because of holiday season

The Ukrainian refugees who are staying in the Lithuanian Palanga will have to leave the region. The holiday season is beginning, and the real estate here is private: the owners are not ready to give up the income that promises them to rent apartments to holidaymakers.



Now there are almost 900 Ukrainians in Palanga, but they can't afford to pay for housing. They have to pay at least 500 euros a month even for a one-room apartment. Part of the refugees should move out as early as tomorrow, the rest will leave the city by June 1. Palanga authorities have asked the government for housing subsidies for Ukrainians, but the chances of receiving money are minimal.



