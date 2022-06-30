3.72 BYN
Ukrainian women in Europe harassed by sex-exploitation criminals
The Ukrainian women have encountered human traffickers in online help groups, The Hill reports. It is noted that women are persecuted by criminals engaged in sexual exploitation. Quote: "European men have been going online in record numbers trying to figure out how to get sexual access to Ukrainian women." Thus, according to The Hill, from February 27 to March 5 in the UK alone, the number of requests for "Ukrainian escorts" increased by 200%.