Ukrainian diplomat calls for return to Normandy format

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has called for resuming the work of the Normandy format in order to conclude a cease-fire. According to Andrey Melnik, Germany and France are able to continue performing the role of a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. That is why it is important that German Chancellor Scholz visited Kiev as soon as possible, the diplomat added.



The Normandy quartet first met in France on June 6, 2014. Later, its representatives signed the Minsk agreements, the main requirement of which was a cease-fire in Donbass.



