The Ukrainian conflict is leading to an increase in drug trafficking and a sharp increase in the consumption of psychoactive substances in the Old World. The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction specifies that there are two reasons for this. First, the habitual environment of millions of people, not only refugees, but also ordinary people in the countries that host migrants, has been destroyed. Many people try to relieve stress with cocaine or cannabis. The second factor is that drug trafficking routes have changed because of the Ukrainian conflict. The police know nothing about the new routes. Moreover, due to the European migration crisis, the guardians of order have no time for transporters and traffickers: as a result, the drug trade has actually spiraled out of control. A record 213 tons of cocaine have recently been seized, and 350 laboratories have been smashed by the police: but this is a negligible part of the drug trade.