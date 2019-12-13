Ukrainian authorities ban another opposition party

The Ukrainian Court banned the activities of the Socialist Party. Its property is to be confiscated. In May, V. Zelensky signed the bill of the termination of Russia-oriented organizations activities. Almost all opposition structures are included in the list. Courts have begun a closure of disloyal parties: the party “Shariya”, the “Opposition Platform - For Life” and many others are the next. The authorities are obviously getting readyfor the parliamentary and presidential elections. The party leaders are being pursued. For example, former President Petro Poroshenko is afraid of being arrested from day to day.