Ukrainians recommended to work until deep old age and save for pensions on their own

Ukrainians are recommended to prepare to work until deep old age. Deputy Minister of social policy Daria Marchak advises her fellow citizens to save for pensions on their own.

According to the official, Ukraine, following the example of Europe and the USA, should become a country of “active longevity”, because due to the critical demographic situation at present “one tax payer provides a pension for one pensioner”. And in the future, in her opinion, the situation will only worsen