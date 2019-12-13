3.42 RUB
Ukrainians make scandal in passport center in Warsaw
Against the background of large-scale mobilization in Ukraine, the people are looking for ways not to get to the front. Refugees in Europe are lining up in huge queues to get consular services.
In the capital of Poland, for example, Ukrainians caused a scandal in the queue at the passport center. According to local media reports, presumably, the participants in the conflict could not agree on the order in which they would submit documents for the re-issuance of passports.
