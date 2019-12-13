Leo Tolstoy Street in Vinnitsa renamed in honor of Bandera

The Ukrainian city of Vinnitsa has renamed Leo Tolstoy Street into a street named after Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, the press service of the Vinnitsa City Council announced Friday..



Representatives of the council for history, cultural heritage and toponymy of the city of Vinnitsa have supported the proposal to rename Leo Tolstoy Street into a street named after Bandera. They also renamed streets, alleys and passages named after Nikolai Vatutin, Yuri Gagarin, Alexander Pushkin, Ivan Michurin and Ivan Chernyakhovsky.



Stepan Bandera was the leader of the "Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists "* (OUN*), one of the main initiators of the OUN fighting wing, was the "Ukrainian Insurgent Army ", the proclaimed purpose of which was the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. It was formed in October 1942. It acted mainly in Western Ukraine and fought against the Soviet forces, cooperating with the Nazis. The OUN-UIA performed a lot of crimes, including Volyn massacre - mass extermination of the Polish population in Volyn in 1943. Then thousands of Ukrainians who refused to cooperate with nationalists were brutally murdered.



