U.S. streets flooded with homeless, with California leading the negative ranks
While Washington spends money to help Ukraine, the US domestic problems are only getting worse. America suffers from the homeless crisis, in California there are more of them than in any other state. In particular, it is there that half of all American vagrants live, CNN informs. They literally flood the streets. Attempts of the California authorities to cope with the problem of the homeless have not yet clearly brought results. The state remains the leader in their annual growth rate in the United States.
