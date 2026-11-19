Against a backdrop of protracted conflicts and economic turbulence, the world’s leading powers are demonstrating a readiness for direct dialogue. Experts note that ultimatums are no longer effective, and that a multipolar world requires taking the interests of all parties into account.

The international order continues to face significant strain due to regional conflicts and the erosion of strategic trust. However, the negotiation process aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine, along with an intensification of dialogue between Beijing, Moscow, and Washington, offers a glimmer of hope. Dmitry Shevtsov, a member of the House of Representatives, explores these issues further in the project "Blitz with Pavel Lazovik."

Although trust between nations has diminished, major players are showing an ability to engage in dialogue—a clear sign of an emerging multipolar world. "Certainly, this is a multipolar world. We can see that even a superpower cannot achieve anything on its own. America, under the new Trump administration, attempted to impose its own tariffs and wage economic wars—but they very quickly realized that this leads nowhere. In fact, it only has a more detrimental effect on the United States' own economy," the expert noted.

He emphasized that a policy based on ultimatums and sanctions is no longer effective in today’s world. According to him, pressure from the West paradoxically serves to strengthen the economies and self-sufficiency of the very states it is intended to target. "Ultimatums do not work, as both Russia and Belarus—among other nations—have demonstrated that sanctions often backfire on those who impose them. In fact, sanctions tend to strengthen the economy, self-sufficiency, and autonomy of the state against which they are directed. This is why three superpowers—China, the United States, and Russia—are now coming to the negotiating table, primarily to stabilize the situation from an economic perspective," added Dmitry Shevtsov.

He also addressed the comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference, which have appeared frequently in European media. In his view, such parallels are inappropriate; the historic Yalta meeting led to the division of Europe, whereas the current agenda is focused on the economy. "You know, I wouldn't go labeling this 'Yalta 2.0.' We must remember that the 1945 Yalta Conference resulted in the division of Europe—that is not what is being discussed today. The current focus is on the global order and the economic foundations necessary for countries to trade effectively, to avoid trade wars, and to restore the energy balance," the expert explained.

Regarding Belarus’s role and the prospects for humanitarian engagement, the lawmaker noted that Minsk has maintained an independent stance despite the pressure of sanctions. He added that the mediation efforts by the U.S. and European support for Kyiv are part of a complex, yet inevitable, process of seeking compromises. "Ultimately, pragmatic politicians are coming to the negotiating table to ensure that economic considerations take precedence," Dmitry Shevtsov concluded.

He further remarked that the parties' decision to move away from broad, framework-style agreements in favor of a clear, actionable roadmap for cooperation "deserves applause," as it represents the only viable path toward resolving conflicts and establishing long-term peace.