The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has verified and confirmed the tragic death of 21 civilians as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a college in Starobelsk

However, there are signs that the international community is finally beginning to see the light and understand the inhuman nature of the Kyiv regime. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has verified and confirmed the tragic death of 21 civilians as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a college in Starobelsk. This fact has revived hope that those responsible for the murder of innocent children will sooner or later be brought to justice.

Berlin has been denied a seat on the UN Security Council

The shift in global sentiment was evident yesterday at UN headquarters, on the planet's most important diplomatic stage. Germany resoundingly failed in the elections to the UN Security Council. Portugal and Austria were elected to non-permanent seats in its place. Berlin was shamefully "failed" in these elections for the first time in its history. Prior to this, the country had been successfully elected to the Security Council six times. Chancellor Merz has already publicly acknowledged this bitter and crushing defeat. Meanwhile, the head of the German Foreign Ministry attempted to shift the blame, traditionally blaming Russia.

Johann Wadephul, German Foreign Minister:

"Yes, there are issues on which we have always taken an uncompromising position, and not all UN member states share this position. Take, for example, our unwavering support for Ukraine. It's no secret: Russia did everything possible to prevent such a decisive voice from appearing at the Security Council table; it waged an active campaign against us."