UN: At Least 22,000 Children in Nepal Need Clean Drinking Water

As a consequence of a powerful landslide and flood in Nepal at least 22,000 children suffer from a shortage of clean drinking water. This was reported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), TASS writes.

In the organization they warned of a threat of outbreaks of diseases and noted that children also urgently need the provision of proper sanitation and hygiene.

“Systems of water supply and objects of sanitary infrastructure are damaged or destroyed. Families that have left the districts of the disaster are forced to crowd in the houses of local inhabitants and points of temporary placement, which creates conditions raising the risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases and illnesses transmitted through water,” it is noted in the statement.

On 26 August in the north of Nepal a powerful flood arose. Its cause was the descent of an avalanche on the border with China, about 20 km to the northeast of the border crossing Rasuwagadhi. According to the latest data, as a result of the element at least 1,252 people died. Listed as missing are more than 4,800.

As the Reuters agency reported, the authorities of Nepal plan to create an improved system of early warning on the border with China after the destructive flood. The head of the National Agency for the Reduction of the Risk of Natural Disasters of Nepal, Dharma Raj Upreti, in a comment to the agency confirmed that specialists are already installing new observation posts and cameras in place of destroyed stations.