For the first time since 2009, the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya ended without adopting a final document due to disagreements over fossil fuels.

Under pressure from energy-exporting countries, direct references to phasing out oil, gas, and coal were removed from the text. At the same time, the EU and several countries vulnerable to climate change did not support a document without these provisions.

Specific figures for climate finance for developing countries—a figure of $120 billion per year—were also removed from the final version of the document.

The issues unresolved in Antalya will now be discussed at interim meetings in Bonn and then at the Addis Ababa Climate Change Conference in 2027.