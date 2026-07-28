UN: More than 400 million Africans lack access to drinking water

More than 400 million people in Africa lack access to basic drinking water, TASS reports, citing Claver Gatete, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

"Today, more than 400 million Africans lack access to basic drinking water, and over 700 million lack access to safe sanitation," he said at the opening of the 49th session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council in Addis Ababa.

According to Gatete, water shortages and unsafe sanitation negatively impact public health, productivity, food security, and quality of life.

In this context, he called on African countries to abandon separate planning for water, agriculture, energy, climate change, and urban development. These areas are closely interrelated, so decisions in one area must take into account their impact on others, the UN Under-Secretary-General emphasized.

Addressing water shortages and safe sanitation is also necessary to achieve the goals of the African Union's Agenda 2063, Gatete added.

Ensuring sustainable access to water and safe sanitation has been declared the main theme of the African Union's work in 2026. The organization intends to seek additional funding for water infrastructure development and strengthen cooperation between African countries in managing transboundary water resources.