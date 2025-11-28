UN names countries where people are at risk of starvation

The problem of famine in Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali is of particular concern, and in the Gaza Strip, approximately 2 million people are at risk of starvation, stated Oleg Kobyakov, Director of the Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Relations with the Russian Federation. RIA Novosti reports this.

"The greatest concern is raised by Palestine (the Gaza Strip), Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali. The populations of these countries are already facing famine, the risk of famine, or catastrophic levels of severe food insecurity," Kobyakov said.