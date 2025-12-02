3.74 BYN
UN plans to lay off 20% of its staff in 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UN will lay off thousands of people in 2026 due to budget cuts of $577 million.
Secretary-General António Guterres stated that chronic delays in payments by Member States, totaling over $1.5 billion, are undermining the UN's ability to function effectively. This will leave 20% of its staff unemployed.
The Secretariat is also reviewing a list of functions that could be relocated to lower-cost regions.