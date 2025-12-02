Watch onlineTV Programm
UN plans to lay off 20% of its staff in 2026

The UN will lay off thousands of people in 2026 due to budget cuts of $577 million.

Secretary-General António Guterres stated that chronic delays in payments by Member States, totaling over $1.5 billion, are undermining the UN's ability to function effectively. This will leave 20% of its staff unemployed.

The Secretariat is also reviewing a list of functions that could be relocated to lower-cost regions.

