UN Security Council to hold urgent meeting on January 5 on situation in Venezuela

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on the situation in Venezuela. It will take place on January 5, beginning at 6:00 PM Minsk time. Latin American countries are also planning a ministerial meeting on January 4.

Nicaragua condemned the US military aggression against Venezuela and expressed its readiness to defend the republic's sovereignty, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported.

Most world leaders have harshly criticized the Trump administration's actions. Strong condemnations of the US aggression and the flagrant violation of Venezuela's sovereignty were voiced, among others, by Russia, China, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Turkey, Serbia, Syria, and Iran. The Brazilian president, who called an emergency meeting, declared that the explosions in Venezuela and the capture of its president "crossed a red line and set a dangerous precedent for the world."