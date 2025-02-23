3.57 BYN
UN Security Council to vote on US-proposed resolution on Ukraine
The UN Security Council will vote on a neutral resolution on Ukraine proposed by the United States on February 24, China's mission to the UN informed
The UN Security Council will vote on a neutral resolution on Ukraine proposed by the United States on February 24, China's mission to the UN informed.
Earlier, the U.S. side drafted a resolution on ending the Ukrainian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underlined that "the resolution should be supported by all members of the organization to pave the way for peace".
The U.S. version of the document expresses sorrow over the loss of life during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and the parties call for "an early cessation of hostilities". At the same time, the resolution itself does not contain any assaults or accusations against Russia.