UN Sounds Alarm over Depletion of Fresh Water Supplies

In 2025, rivers worldwide experienced one of the driest periods in the last 35 years. This is according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), excerpts of which were published on the UN News Centre website.

WMO experts highlight the ongoing long-term decline in terrestrial water storage and the retreat of glaciers—trends that could have serious consequences for people and economies in the future.

Terrestrial water storage—the total amount of water contained in groundwater, lakes and rivers, soil, vegetation, ice, and snow—has been declining since the mid-2010s.

"Traditionally, these slowly changing reserves served as a sort of savings account for the planet—a buffer that allows us to weather adverse years so that a single drought or dry season does not lead directly to a water crisis. We are depleting this savings account. Since 2014–2016, we have seen a trend of declining terrestrial water storage," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said.

According to her, the world is witnessing an increasing number of water-related disasters, and the intensification of the El Niño phenomenon will heighten the risk of droughts in some areas and floods in others. The water cycle is becoming increasingly unstable and unpredictable, fluctuating between resource scarcity and excess.

"In each of the last five years, national meteorological and hydrological services around the world have reported record-breaking floods and droughts. In some regions, there was virtually no time for recovery between one extreme event and the next," the organization noted.

For the fourth consecutive year, ice mass declined across all of Earth's major glaciated regions. This creates short-term risks—including flooding—and long-term threats to water security. Between 2023 and 2025, glaciers lost mass every year, with a cumulative global loss of 1,400 gigatonnes of water.

According to the report, Asia and Africa together account for at least half of all recorded water-related extreme events and more than 80% of recorded deaths resulting from such events over the past five years.

A recent natural disaster in China and Nepal—described by the WMO as a "catastrophic compound crisis" involving a rock and glacier collapse—demonstrated just how difficult it is to predict such hazardous events.

"Water knows no borders. A river basin's water balance depends on what happens in another country. Glacier retreat in one country alters water availability for populations living hundreds of kilometers downstream. That is precisely why we need shared data, common standards, and early warning systems," Saulo concluded.