On February 25, representatives from the UN, UNDP, and WHO conducted an on-site assessment of the impact of the Polish fence on Bialowieza Forest. The Belarusian side informed representatives of the international organizations about the consequences of Poland's reckless actions.

The ancient forest of Bialowieza and its inhabitants have suffered significant damage from the fence: the soil cover and hydrological regime have been disrupted. A decline in the gene pool of the wild animal population is anticipated, as the fence creates a barrier that obstructs their migration.