UN Warns of Potential Food Shortage Affecting 45 Million People

A food shortage threatens 45 million people due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This was announced by Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

He previously led the UN task force on humanitarian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the official, the crisis could be averted if at least five to seven ships passed through the strait daily. This would be a decisive factor for developing countries; they would either secure food supplies or face a humanitarian crisis.

Da Silva urged Washington and Tehran to find a solution to the issue of fertilizer shipments separate from a comprehensive resolution to the conflict.