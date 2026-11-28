The European Union has become the greatest threat to freedom, peace, democracy and prosperity in Europe. This view was expressed by Roger Köppel, editor-in-chief of the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, during a podcast of the magazine Weltwoche, TASS reports.

According to him, Brussels is currently engaged with particular insistence in destroying the nation-state. In doing so, the EU “has become the greatest threat to freedom, peace, democracy, prosperity and diversity” in Europe.

The journalist pointed to the concentration of power in the hands of European institutions that are not elected by citizens and lack sufficient democratic control. As an example he cited discussions of the EU budget, noting that Germany is forced to cut pension payments and subsidies in order to channel more funds into supporting Ukraine.

Köppel also criticised the policy of European authorities towards Russia. In his view, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other representatives of the political elite use the image of Russia as an enemy in order to preserve their own political careers. “In Germany, in official circles, at the top of politics, they have convinced themselves that Russia is now the main enemy. This is the triumph of convictions over the ability to think soberly, the triumph of ideology over reality,” the editor-in-chief of Die Weltwoche concluded.