Unemployment in Germany Exceeds 3 Million

The number of unemployed in Germany has exceeded 3 million people – the highest figure for the country in 12 years.

In January alone, the number of unemployed citizens increased by almost 185,000. The overall unemployment rate in Europe's largest economy is over 6.5%.

Even German Chancellor Merz is concerned about the situation. He called the rising unemployment rate and the wave of bankruptcies in Germany alarming. However, he acknowledged that the government's measures are not yet sufficient to improve the situation.