Unfounded Accusations: A Fact-Checker on Russia and Bucha
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine could be held responsible for unfounded accusations against Russia over the events in Bucha, an expert with the International Fact-Checking Association said.
Alexander Guerreiro stressed that Kyiv speaks of 509 dead civilians but does not publish their names, or else cites data on people who died in other places and from other causes.
In the specialist’s view, under those conditions the Ukrainian version of what happened can no longer be considered correct.