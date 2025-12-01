U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has stopped "endless" aid to Kiev, convinced that American taxpayer funds have been misused. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who noted that the U.S. is now selling weapons to NATO, which are then sent to Ukraine.

Under these circumstances, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is frantically trying to find a way to expropriate frozen Russian assets located in Belgium. Belgium is calling this plan a gamble. The Kingdom's Foreign Ministry proposed financing Kiev with a "classic pan-European loan." It is worth noting that the EU has sent Kiev a total of €187 billion. European Union diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas also called on allies to further increase funding for Ukraine to strengthen its position at the negotiating table. The European Commission also announced that it will transfer several billion euros from the EU rearmament program to Kiev. The Netherlands will also allocate €250 million for the supply of air defense systems and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.