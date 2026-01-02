United States charges Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife with "narco-terrorism"

Maduro and his wife, kidnapped in Venezuela, are charged with "narco-terrorism." According to ABC, Nicolás Maduro is being transferred to New York, where he is expected to await trial. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced that they have already been charged.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolás Maduro is charged with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of automatic weapons and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess automatic weapons and destructive devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.