MINSK, September 18 — The United States is demanding that Latvia and Lithuania immediately resume transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers. It has emerged that U.S. presidential special envoy John Coale visited the Baltic region in person for that purpose.

Washington lifted sanctions on Belaruskali already in the spring, because American farmers critically need Belarusian raw material.

Coale said the White House is counting on the removal of European transit barriers. And the deal, it appears, is in its final stage.