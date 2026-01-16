United States fears unification of forces in Iran

"We see that the United States, and especially the President, has stated quite sternly that strikes will be launched against Iran if protesters are killed. It's difficult to say right now whether these strikes will occur. On the one hand, Donald Trump, of course, is eager to 'restore order' in Iran, as he sees it, with a few targeted attacks, which would play into his hands as president. On the other hand, he rightly fears that any external intervention will lead not to the fall of the regime, but rather to the consolidation of various forces within Iran to resist aggression, as was precisely what happened during the 12-day war. Therefore, for the United States, this is a double-edged sword."