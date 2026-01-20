United States Plans to Reduce Participation in Dozens of NATO Structures

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/255006ee-ab9d-4ce5-8798-03377c504939/conversions/5d07400e-892b-49a2-b408-858d8dfb73ef-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/255006ee-ab9d-4ce5-8798-03377c504939/conversions/5d07400e-892b-49a2-b408-858d8dfb73ef-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/255006ee-ab9d-4ce5-8798-03377c504939/conversions/5d07400e-892b-49a2-b408-858d8dfb73ef-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/255006ee-ab9d-4ce5-8798-03377c504939/conversions/5d07400e-892b-49a2-b408-858d8dfb73ef-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States plans to significantly reduce its participation in nearly 30 NATO structures. According to The Washington Post, the decision will affect American military personnel in advisory groups, centers of excellence, and other alliance mechanisms.

The US' European allies perceive this move as a signal of a further reduction in American commitments to collective defense, and this comes amid growing tensions in transatlantic relations.

Incidentally, this isn't the Trump administration's first such move: it was previously reported that it would withdraw some American troops from Romania and limit US aid to countries on NATO's eastern flank.