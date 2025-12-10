United States Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker

The United States seized a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. American troops from the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier boarded the vessel.

The tanker was reportedly carrying 2 million barrels of oil. Although the United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan oil trade, they do not provide for the possibility of such a seizure of a seagoing vessel.

Therefore, the boarding of the tanker should be considered either an act of piracy or an act of war. In the latter case, a U.S. military operation against Venezuela can be expected within the next few hours.