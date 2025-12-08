United States to Allocate $400 Million for Ukraine's Needs

U.S. lawmakers have released the 2026 defense budget bill. It will reach a record $901 billion (though Trump had requested $892 billion).

$400 million will be allocated for aid to Ukraine. The same amount will be spent on Kiev's needs in 2027.

The document also calls for an assessment of Russia's "military strategy, objectives, and balance of power that impact countries in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly China, as well as cooperation between Moscow and Beijing." A vote on this bill could take place as early as this week.