“Universities No Longer Democratic”: Austrian Staff and Students Demand More Resources

Protest sentiments are observed in the Austrian capital. About 40 thousand students and teachers took to the streets to speak out against insufficient funding of higher education institutions.

Earlier the authorities announced that they would allocate 16 billion euros for financing the country’s 23 state universities in the period from 2028 to 2030. University rectors, for their part, demand at least 18 billion euros in order to compensate for inflation and rising costs.

“The problem is that universities have ceased to be a democratic space for several decades already. The majority of staff — 80% — suffer from unstable employment. At the same time they perform most of the work: teaching, administrative work, work in committees, supervising dissertations. Meanwhile working conditions have deteriorated. At the same time they are raising tuition fees for students. We must fight this,” noted teaching assistant Sabine Weiss.

A number of other EU countries are also speaking out against the systemic crisis in the education sphere. Students and teachers in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy and Greece oppose cuts in budget spending on schools and universities within the framework of state austerity measures. Similar actions are planned in Germany at the end of October.