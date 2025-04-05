Unjustified Brutality: Israel Acknowledges Slaying of Palestinian Medics

The IDF has admitted that its soldiers made an error, accidentally shooting 15 emergency service personnel in the southern part of the enclave. The convoy targeted included vehicles from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, a UN vehicle, and a civil defense fire truck near the city of Rafah.

The bodies of the deceased were buried in the sand but were discovered a week later by UN representatives. A mobile phone belonging to one of the victims was also found, containing video footage of the incident. The Israeli army has promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the events to ascertain the sequence of actions taken. The UN is calling for an independent inquiry.