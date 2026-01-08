Unrest and mass pogroms continue in Iran

Mass protests continue to rock Iran. Social media is filled with images of demonstrators raging in Tehran and other cities across the country. Clashes in the west have left two soldiers dead.

In the city of Qazvin, rioters beat and stoned a security officer. Violent activists are burning cars, motorcycles, and barricades.

According to local media, there is currently no internet service throughout Iran.

Protests in the country began in late December 2025 due to the devaluation of the local currency, but they have now escalated into mass pogroms.

Although the protests in Iran are widespread, experts emphasize the high probability of order being restored in the coming days.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor, Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements, State University of Management (Russia):