It turned out that a Ukrainian drone that fell in Croatia a couple of days ago was carrying an aerial bomb weighing 120 kilograms. It exploded in a crater after hitting the ground, informs the Croatian Defense Ministry. The aircraft was launched from a base near Odessa and flew almost a thousand kilometers. According to the Croatian authorities, at first the drone was in the airspace of Romania, then it spent about 40 minutes in the sky over Hungary. But neither air defense, nor NATO aviation noticed the object. Only by a miracle, the crash of the aircraft did not lead to human casualties. Some experts say that this story was Ukraine's attempt to draw the West into the conflict: if the drone had exploded, it would be hardly possible to identify its exact origin. And then Russia could be blamed for bombing of a NATO country.