Ursula von der Leyen Avoids Resignation for the Fourth Time

The European Parliament failed to support a vote of no confidence in European Commission President von der Leyen: only a third of MPs voted in favor.

However, her problems are unlikely to end there: following a recent amendment to the rules of procedure, MPs can now vote on von der Leyen's confidence every day. Over the past year, the head of the European Commission has already managed to avoid resignation four times.