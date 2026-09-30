US and Allies Officially Conclude Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq

The Pentagon announced that the US and its allies have officially declared the conclusion of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq—a campaign aimed at the terrorist group "Islamic State"—reports BELTA.

"Today, the United States and our coalition partners have officially concluded Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. This milestone reflects the success of a 12-year campaign," the statement reads.

Washington expects that, following the operation's conclusion, Iraqi authorities will independently ensure security and successfully eliminate the remnants of the terrorist group's formations.

After completing the troop withdrawal process from Iraq, the US will continue to provide necessary support to its Iraqi partners, including military training and intelligence sharing.

For his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi confirmed the end of the mission within the country: "The international coalition's mission in Iraq has concluded in victory, and we must now preserve its legacy. A new phase is beginning—the phase of a sovereign Iraq."

In 2014, the US formed a coalition to combat IS in Iraq and Syria and launched Operation Inherent Resolve. In July 2026, the Iraqi Prime Minister announced that the international coalition contingent would complete its duties in Iraq at the end of September.